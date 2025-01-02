BREAKING: Georgia Wide Receiver Injured During Sugar Bowl
A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs’ Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of one of the most important games of the 2024 season as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that a Bulldog player has suffered an injury.
Wide receiver Dillon Bell appeared to limp off the field following a reception in the first quarter. Bell has been dealing with an ankle injury for much of the postseason. Trainers and staff are currently tending to him.
Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed.
UPDATE: Dillon Bell has returned to the field of play.
How to Watch Georgia vs Notre Dame (The Allstate Sugar Bowl)
- Gameday: Thursday, January 2nd. 2025
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
