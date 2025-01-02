Dawgs Daily

BREAKING: Georgia Wide Receiver Injured During Sugar Bowl

A Georgia Bulldog has suffered an injury during the Dawgs’ Sugar Bowl game against Notre Dame. Here are the details. 

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) warms up before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of one of the most important games of the 2024 season as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Unfortunately for Georgia, it appears that a Bulldog player has suffered an injury.

Wide receiver Dillon Bell appeared to limp off the field following a reception in the first quarter. Bell has been dealing with an ankle injury for much of the postseason. Trainers and staff are currently tending to him.

Updates on the player’s status will be provided as further information is revealed. 

UPDATE: Dillon Bell has returned to the field of play.

