BREAKING: Georgia Wide Receiver Suffers Injury During G-Day
A Georgia Bulldog has unfortunately suffered an injury during the Dawgs spring scrimmage. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs spring scrimmage, better known as "G-Day" is underway as the Dawgs face off in their first public appearance of the 2025 season. While seeing the Dawgs return to action is an extremely exciting time for fans. The Dawgs have received some rather un-exciting news as it appears that a player has suffered an injury.
Wide receiver Cole Spear appears to have suffered an injury to their lower body and is currently receiving medical attention from the Bulldogs' training staff. We will continue to provide coverage on this player's status as more details are revealed.
Bulldogs on SI will be in attendance for Saturday's scrimmage and will provide LIVE UPDATES of all the action as it happens. In addition to live coverage online by Bulldogs on SI, play-by-play coverage for the scrimmage will be broadcast on 680 The Fan.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HERE for live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
