Brock Bowers Showing Star Potential Early Into NFL Career
Brock Bowers' career is early in its infancy, but the Raiders tight end already seems to be a star in the making.
The NFL is just two weeks into its 2024 season, but it already seems to have a new star on its hands as Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is already turning heads. Bowers' a first-round pick from the University of Georgia had arguably the most illustrious college career by any tight end in the sport's history and has seemingly translated his skills to the professional league with ease.
Just two games into his NFL career, the rookie tight end has already accounted for 156 yards on 15 catches and was a major component of the Raiders' comeback win against the Ravens in week two. Not only do his 15 receptions lead the Raiders' entire team, but his 156 yards currently is the highest by any tight end in the whole league.
Though the sample size is currently small, the two games Bowers has put on tape have already made him a massive name in the NFL. Should Bowers continue to produce an output as great as he already has, the Raiders' tight end could finish 2024 with one of the most historic rookie seasons by a tight end and could set the former Bulldog up for a Hall of Fame-like career.
