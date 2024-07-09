Carson Beck Dethroned as Heisman Favorite
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck has been dethroned as the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into the 2024 college football season.
Georgia's quarterback Carson Beck has spent a good portion of this offseason in the center of attention. Whether it be draft analysts predicting him to go first overall in the 2025 NFL draft or being tabbed as the best quarterback in college football, Beck has deservingly gotten his flowers over the last few months. But one thing has changed since the start of the offseason.
Leading into the 2024 college football season, there was a feeling that Beck and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers were two of the clear-cut favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season. Some betting outlets had them tied for first and some gave a slight edge to Beck. But now a new Heisman favorite has emerged to the surface.
According to Bet365, Dillon Gabriel is now the leader in the Heisman odds race sitting at +750 while Beck sits at +800. Fan Duel has Gabriel and Beck tied at first for the Heisman odds lead.
An interesting change of events in the Heisman race before the season even starts. Preseason odds are exactly what they are and don't mean a thing until the first game of the season has been played, but it brings an interesting topic of conversation to the table of how the favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft gets dethroned in the offseason. There are a lot of factors that play into betting odds and why they change, but perhaps Georgia fans should go ahead and jump on these odds as they may not get them this low ever again.
