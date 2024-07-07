Carson Beck in Elite Company Heading into 2024 Season
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck is in elite company heading into the 2024 college football season.
One of the biggest advantages Georgia has heading into the 2024 college football season outside of having Kirby Smart as the program's head coach is quarterback Carson Beck. He is considered to be one of, if not, the best players at his position and a top candidate to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Beck pieced together an impressive 2023 campaign, which was his first season as Georgia's starter. He nearly threw for 4,000 yards, completed over 70 percent of his balls and had a 24/6 touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was as consistent as it gets at quarterback and continued to progress throughout the season. In fact, he was so impressive during the 2023 season, that he placed himself amongst some elite quarterback company due to his performances against conference opponents.
This is a very promising stat for Georgia fans for multiple reasons. First of all, Georgia will have to go through a grinder of a conference schedule this season. Three road games against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss with home games against Tennessee and Auburn just to name a few. The Bulldogs will need Beck to play up to the standard that is expected of him in order for them to achieve their aspirations, and the stat book says that shouldn't be a problem for him.
Elite quarterback play has become an essential aspect of national titles and even playoff teams over the years. Georgia has that with Beck under center and if he improves upon what he did just a season ago, then the Bulldogs should be in a pristine position to push for a third national title over the last four seasons.
