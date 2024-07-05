Carson Beck Talks Alabama Loss, Texas Joining the SEC
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck discusses the loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game and Texas joining the SEC.
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck is headed into year two as the program's full-time starter and that is one of the reasons why the expectations are running high in the city of Athens. Beck was impressive during his first season and now analysts think he could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
In a season filled with a lot of highs, there was one low for Beck and the entire Georgia team. They lost to Alabama in the 2023 SEC Championship game which inevitably knocked them out of the playoffs despite going undefeated in the regular season for a third straight year. Beck commented on the loss at the Manning Passing Academy and this is what he had to say:
“Well, I can speak for myself. Obviously, I mean it eats me alive. But it is what it is. Obviously a big loss like that in such a big game, I mean you're gonna think about it. But every season is separate of itself."
A couple of changes are coming to the SEC this season. Two of which are Oklahoma and Texas a re joining the conference which also means divisions are no more. So instead of the division champs facing one another in the SEC Championship game, it will now be the top two teams in the conference. The Bulldogs will travel to the Texas Longhorns this season, and Beck discussed getting the opportunity to play them on the road this season. Here is what he said:
“I've actually never been to the stadium. I heard it's a great environment. I'm super excited. Obviously up there, they’ll be a top team, we’ll be a top team. I'm very excited for the competition and to play in their stadium. I think that'd be a cool place to play on the road.”
Georgia will have several tough road tests this season as they will have to travel to Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas this season. With the expanded playoff also coming into play, teams no only feel the pressure of having to go perfect to ensure a playoff spot, but Georgia drew a tough slate for the 2024 college football season.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily