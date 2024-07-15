Carson Beck Ranked as SEC's Best QB by Notable Analyst
According to this SEC Network Analyst, Carson Beck is the top quarterback in the SEC this season.
With the “Talking Season” officially underway for college football, many experts have already begun making their predictions for the 2024 college football season.
To join in on the predictions, SEC Now host Jordan Rodgers provided a list of his top-8 quarterbacks in the SEC and listed Georgia Bulldog Carson Beck as the best quarterback in the conference.
“There’s not a quarterback in college football that is better, on time, in rhythm, and manipulating the trajectory of a football.” Said Rodgers. SEC Now host Roman Harper also agreed that Beck was the best quarterback in the conference.
Jordan Rodgers Top-8 SEC Quarterbacks
- Carson Beck
- Jaxson Dart
- Quinn Ewers
- Jalen Milroe
- Conner Weigman
- Brady Cook
- Graham Mertz
- Garrett Nussmeier
Coverage for the 2024 SEC Media Days will continue throughout the week with coaches and players addressing the media and answering questions. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule for coaches.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.