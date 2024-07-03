Carson Beck Says Heisman Trophy is a Team Award
Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck says the Heisman Trophy is a team award.
Georgia football is headed into the 2024 college football season with one of the top rosters in all of college football. Quarterback Carson Beck is a big reason for that as he is consdered to be one of, if not, the top player at his position and one of the best players in the country. He is also considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season.
Beck participated in the Manning Passing Academy this summer and while he was out there he spoke to the media about a variety of topics. One of which is the Heisman Trophy and what he thinks about if he won the award during his last year at the University of Georgia. Here is what he said:
“It’s 100 percent a team trophy,” Beck said. “Obviously as a quarterback, my success is very much dependent on the offensive line, it’s very much dependent on how our running backs play, it’s very much dependent on if our defense can get stops, it’s very much dependent on if our wide receivers can go make contested catches and get open... “At the end of the day, it very much is a team oriented award. It’s not my main goal, but if I was able to get there, obviously it’d be a dream come true.”
Beck had an impressive 2023 season as Georgia's starter. He threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and completed over 70 percent of his balls. He nearly led Georgia to another college football playoff berth had they not lost to Alabama in the conference championship game.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily