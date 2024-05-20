CFB Rankings Release - Georgia Ranked Atop, Opponents Litter Top-25
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have arguably one of the toughest schedules in the sport according to ESPN's latest Top-25 rankings.
We are still 15 weeks away from college football kicking off for the 2024 season. Though, with May coming to a close, we have reached the conclusion of the spring window. Used to, this was the time that football programs are reviewing spring tape and getting to know the new freshman on the roster. However, that's the time of yester-year. Nowadays in college football, the roster additions and subtractions have finally commenced for the 2024 season. Rosters have just now settled with the closing of the spring portal window.
So, where do things stand in college football? Well, ESPN has released their post-spring rankings, with the Bulldogs on top at No. 1.
ESPN Top-25 CFB Rankings
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Missouri
- Utah
- Michigan
- FSU
- Penn State
- NC State
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Arizona
- Virginia Tech
- Kansas
- Iowa
- Miami
- USC
Georgia comes in at No. 1, but it's their opponents' rankings that might catch the eye of some. Georgia currently has FIVE opponents ranked inside the top 25, with all of them ranking inside the top 16. They play three top-8 ranked football programs all on the road this season.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily