Chargers OC Says Ladd McConkey Will Play 'Swiss Army Knife' Role
Former Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey described to be playing a 'Swiss Army Knife' role with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Georgia Bulldogs had eight total players drafted in this year's NFL class and wide receiver Ladd McConkey was one of them. The Los Angeles Chargers selected McConkey with one of the first picks in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. While he has only been with the organization for a couple of months now, the Chargers' offensive coordinator already knows what role he will play.
On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman discussed some of the offensive players on the roster following minicamp and McConkey was one of them. This is what Roman had to say about the former Georgia standout:
"He's really picking things up quick. I think he’s a guy that we can definitely do some different things with. I think he’s gonna be a little bit of a Swiss Army knife," said Roman.
The Chargers using McConkey as a do-it-all type of player would make sense considering what he did during his time at Georgia. He has the ability to be plugged in at every receiver spot and Georgia utilized him in both the pass and run game. In fact, one of his last plays as a Bulldog was against Florida State in the Orange Bowl in which McConkey took an end around for a touchdown from 27-yards while making several defenders miss.
McConkey will have the opportunity to be a major impact player this season with the Chargers as top targets Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both no longer with the team. When pairing that up with how Roman wants to use him in the offense, it's hard to think that McConkey won't have a special rookie season.
