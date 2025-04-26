Cincinnati Bengals Select Georgia Guard Dylan Fairchild
The second day of the 2025 NFL draft has officially kicked off and another Georgia Bulldog is off the board. The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild in the third round of the draft.
Fairchild was part of the 2021 recruiting class and it didn't take long for him to earn playing time in Athens. By his second season, Fairchild was often rotated in at guard and by his third season he started in 10 games for the Bulldogs.
It's not just Fairchild's college resume that makes him an enticing prospect though. in his high school days, Fairchild was a state champion wrestler. Following the 2024 college football season, Fairchild was a 2nd-team All American selection. Fairchild started at 14 games during his final season at Georgia.
While Fairchild excels in both aspects of offensive line play, it is his pass protection that truly stands out. Throughout the most recent season, he gave up just one sack, a testament to his exceptional ability to protect the quarterback. Whether in one-on-one situations or more complex pass sets, Fairchild consistently holds his ground and ensures the pocket stays clean, allowing the quarterbacks to operate confidently.
Coming out of high school, Fairchild was rated a four-star prospect, the 98th-best player in the country, the sixth-best interior offensive lineman and the 11th-best player in the state of Georgia in the 2021 recruiting class, according to composite rankings.
Georgia has created a reputation for developing high-profiled offensive line prospects, and Fairchild is one of the latest examples of that.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily