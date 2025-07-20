SI

Former Falcons Starting QB Desmond Ridder to Sign With AFC North Franchise

Ridder will be in competition to be Joe Burrow's backup in Cincinnati.

Mike McDaniel

Former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, and now enters the competition to become Joe Burrow's backup this season, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ridder spent his first two seasons with the Falcons, playing in 19 games while starting 17. Last season, he played six games for the Las Vegas Raiders, which included one start.

He has completed 63.6% of his passes in his career for 4,002 yards and 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

The former third-round selection played his college football at Cincinnati, and will now head back to play professionally for the Bengals.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL