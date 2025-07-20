Former Falcons Starting QB Desmond Ridder to Sign With AFC North Franchise
Ridder will be in competition to be Joe Burrow's backup in Cincinnati.
Veteran quarterback Desmond Ridder is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, and now enters the competition to become Joe Burrow's backup this season, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Ridder spent his first two seasons with the Falcons, playing in 19 games while starting 17. Last season, he played six games for the Las Vegas Raiders, which included one start.
He has completed 63.6% of his passes in his career for 4,002 yards and 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.
The former third-round selection played his college football at Cincinnati, and will now head back to play professionally for the Bengals.
