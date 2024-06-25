CJ Wiley Explains Decision to Commit to Florida State Over LSU and Georgia
Georgia's top wide receiver target, CJ Wiley shocked the recruiting industry on Tuesday when he chose the Florida State Seminoles over the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers. We were in attendance for the announcement and spoke with Wiley afterwards.
He talks about how tough the decision was and what Georgia and LSU have to do to stay in the mix as national signing day approaches in December.
Wiley took official visits to LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State this year. Ultimately it appeared that it came down to the Tigers, Bulldogs and Seminoles, and it was Mike Norvel and the Noles who ended up getting the job done.
Wiley is rated as the 15th-best wide receiver in the class, a four-star prospect and a top-150 player in the nation, according to 247 sports composite rankings.
Georgia remains with two wide receiver commits in the class in the form of Thomas Blackshear and Talyn Taylor. There are more targets that remain on the board at the position for the Bulldogs to push after, but Wiley felt like a must have for this class.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
