Clemson Defensive Back Injured Ahead of Week One Game Against Georgia
Clemson defensive back Shelton Lewis reportedly suffered an injury during Clemson's scrimmage ahead of their week one game against Georgia.
The official first week of college football is just a few weeks out and one of the biggest matchups of opening weekend is Georgia vs Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It has been pinned as a top-25 matchup as both teams were ranked in the preseason AP poll, and the Clemson Tigers might be without one of their defensive backs for the highly anticipated game.
According to ClemsonInsider, defensive back Shelton Lewis suffered a lower-leg injury during Clemson's scrimmage over the weekend. They also reported that Lewis is on crutches and was unable to put any pressure on his leg. Lewis is a sophomore and was competing for one of the starting jobs in the secondary. Last season he played in 13 games for Clemson, starting in two of them. He recorded 10 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown last season.
The Tigers are expected to have one of the better defenses in college football this season, but losing a contributor like Lewis is a tough hit to the roster. Especially with a matchup against quarterback Carson Beck looming in the distance, who is expected to be in the Heisman race this season.
The Bulldogs opened as 12.5-point favorites over Clemson earlier in the offseason. But as the game inches closer and closer, the line has continued to move in Georgia’s favor.According to DraftKings, the Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites, as the current line is now -14 points in the Dawgs’ favor.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will do battle at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on August 31st at noon. It will be the two teams’ first meeting since the 2021 season opener where the Dawgs won 10-3 on their way to their first national title in 41 years.
