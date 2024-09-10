Clemson Football Player Says 'We Could’ve Done that to Georgia' After App State Win
Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks says Clemson could've succeeded as they did vs App State against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs moved to 2-0 on the season after their week two win against Tennessee Tech by a final score of 48-3. Prior to that though, Georgia handled Clemson in the season opener and walked out of Mercedes Benz Stadium with a 34-3 win over the Tigers.
Georgia held Clemson scoreless in the first half, under 200 yards of total offense and outscored Clemson 28-3 in the second half. It was a dominating win for the current No. 1 ranked Bulldogs but the Tigers feel as if the loss was more on them not executing and not with Georgia outplaying them on the field.
The Tigers bounced back from their loss against Georgia by defeating App State 66-20. Quarterback Cade Klubnik threw five touchdowns, Clemson had over 700 yards of total offense and they scored 56 points in the first quarter. Following the performance, offensive lineman Walker Parks said he felt like Clemson could've had that type of offensive success against Georgia.
“The thing is, like, I’ve never had a doubt in this team,” Parks said Tuesday. “It’s going to sound insane, and I don’t mean this in any disrespectful way at all – because I have a lot of respect for them. They whooped us. But I feel like we could’ve done that to Georgia, as well. And I’m not saying hang 66-20 and do all that. But like, the plays that we made, the plays were there, the opportunities were there.”
Head coach Dabo Swinney mentioned after the Georgia game that he felt as if his team did not execute and Klubnik shared the same sentiment explaining that offensive coordinator Garrett Riley had a good game plan against Georgia. However, at the end of the day, the Bulldogs certainly made a statement against Clemson and the result of the game insinuated that Georgia had the more talented football team and that's what ultimately won over through the span of four quarters.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily