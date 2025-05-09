Cleveland Browns GM Updates Likelihood of a Return for Running Back Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry updated the likelihood of running back Nick Chubb returning.
The 2025 NFL season is approaching rapidly, and there are still some big names in the free agency who have not yet signed with a franchise. One of which is running back Nick Chubb, who remains an unrestricted free agent after spending seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Browns GM Andrew Berry recently updated the likelihood that Chubb returns to the Browns, and while he didn't completely rule it out, the likely option appears to be that the former Georgia Bulldog will be wearing a new uniform next season.
“I would say it is probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said of the possibility of re-signing Chubb, via 92.3 The Fan. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome [Ford] plays a role.”
The Browns recently drafted Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee standout Dylan Sampson in this year's draft.
Chubb has recently dealt with a string of injuries with the Browns but Berry mentioned that you can never count out a guy like Chubb.
“You’re never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our hearts as Nick,” Berry added. “And I would expect him to take another step being a year removed from the knee injury.”
The Georgia product was once considered to be one of the best running backs in the league. Prior to his injury in 2023, Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2022. It's the form Chubb is hoping to return to, regardless of where he ends up for the 2025 college football season.
