Cleveland Browns Shockingly Predicted To Re-Sign Nick Chubb in NFL Free Agency
Former Georgia Bulldog and career Cleveland Browns RB, Nick Chubb is set to hit NFL Free Agency March 10th when it opens. He's been predicted to be re-signed by the Browns.
Nick Chubb has spent (7) seasons witht he Cleveland Browns since being drafted out of the University of Georgia in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In seven seasons, he's become a 4-time pro-bowler, and voted second team All-Pro in 2022.
After 7 years and two contracts with the Browns, Nick Chubb is set to hit NFL Free Agency on March 10th. According to ESPN's latest article, the Browns are predicted to re-sign the former Georgia legend.
Browns Predicted To Re-Sign Nick Chubb in NFL Free Agency
The Browns will sign running back... and find a way to retain. Dobbins surprised the league with his performance as a Charger last season after returning from his secondcareer-threatening Achilles injury. He would not only fit the Browns' offensive philosophy, but his explosiveness (yes, it's still there!) would provide something they were missing in 2024. The lack of external options available to Chubb in free agency will allow the Browns to retain him at a discount for a planned lower volume of work while bringing a leadership presence in the locker room.
It would be a rather shocking decision by the Browns considering the way this story has been rumored in the Cleveland area. Most Browns fans have taken to social media to say thanks in remeberance of the "Chubb era." The majority of the fanbase appears to be expecting the Browns to let Chubb walk out the door.
Chubb will turn 30 this fall and has experienced several injuries during his pro career, but somehow, someway, he continues to bounce back with incredible strength and speed. Chubb is routinely going viral for some of his workout videos, this offseason has been no different.
