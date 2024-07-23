College Football 25 has Revealed Three Things About Georgia Football
The brand new EA College Football 25 has revealed three things about Georgia football ahead of the 2024 season.
For the first time in over ten years, college football fans are able to get their college football fix in prior to the season even starting. Just last week, College Football 25 was released on gaming consoles and the internet has been raving about it ever since, and while it is just a video game, there are still some things that fans can take away from the video game.
Georgia is entering the 2024 season as a major favorite to win the national championship and their ratings reflect that in the video game. Head coach Kirby Smart and his program are searching for their third title in four years, and they have a lot of pieces on the roster that can help them accomplish. But before the Bulldogs even play a snap this season, here are three things that College Football 25 has taught us about the team:
1. Trevor Etienne Brings Explosiveness
The Georgia Bulldogs are known for their development at running back and have been for quite a while now, but former Florida Gator transfer Trevor Etienne brings something to the offense that they haven't had since D'Andre Swift left the roster. The ability to make defenders miss in the open field consistently and then burn the defense for a big touchdown. Etienne's shiftiness brings new life to Georgia's backfield and he will be a viable and entertaining weapon for Georgia to use on a consistent basis.
2. Oscar Delp is a problem
Many were interested to see how Georgia would handle losing Brock Bowers to the NFL this offseason, but it seems very clear what the path is. They brought in Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek to help carry some of the load, but Delp looks to be a problem for defenses this coming season. Whether it's bringing consistent hands in the passing game, breaking tackles or being a reliable deep threat, if Carson Beck and Delp get a connection cooking this season then Delp will be one of the best tight ends in college football this year.
3. Put the burners in
Speed is one of the biggest advantages in the video game but it's also one of the best skills on the football field as well and Georgia has that. Many who utilize Georgia in the video game immediately look to get players like Arian Smith and Anthony Evans in the football game to provide an automatic mismatch in the passing game. The Bulldogs have some speedsters on the roster this season and if they want to excel at being more consistent deep down the field in the passing game, then players like Evans and Smith need to be on the field.
