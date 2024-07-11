LEAKED: Georgia Full Entrance and Stadium for EA Sports CFB 25 Released
For the first time in 10 years, the college football faithful will be able to play a college football video game. EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release next week and there have been several leaked previews of what is to come in this game.
The latest leak? Well, you can see in the below video the entire entrance to Sanford Stadium and what the start to each game with the Georgia Bulldogs is set to feel like in this game.
Top-10 Ranked Teams in EA CFB 25
- Georgia - 95 overall
- Ohio State - 93 overall
- Oregon - 93 overall
- Alabama - 92 overall
- Texas - 92 Overall
- Clemson - 90 overall
- Notre Dame - 90 overall
- LSU - 90 overall
- Penn State - 88 overall
- Utah - 88 overall
Georgia will now open the season in Athens against Marshall and will then host Austin Peay in the second week of the season.
With the 2025 season still far away, a handful of dates for games have yet to be announced. However, all 12 of the Dawgs' future opponents have been announced. Some notable games for the Bulldogs are Georgia's home matchups against both Alabama and Texas. The Dawgs will travel to both schools during the 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 @ Georgia Tech
- TBA - @ Auburn
- TBA - vs Alabama
- TBA - vs Kentucky
- TBA - vs Ole Miss
- TBA - vs Texas
- TBA- @ Mississippi State
- TBA - @ Tennessee
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
