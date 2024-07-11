Dawgs Daily

LEAKED: Georgia Full Entrance and Stadium for EA Sports CFB 25 Released

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts during the second half in the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
For the first time in 10 years, the college football faithful will be able to play a college football video game. EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release next week and there have been several leaked previews of what is to come in this game.

The latest leak? Well, you can see in the below video the entire entrance to Sanford Stadium and what the start to each game with the Georgia Bulldogs is set to feel like in this game.

Top-10 Ranked Teams in EA CFB 25

  1. Georgia - 95 overall
  2. Ohio State - 93 overall
  3. Oregon - 93 overall
  4. Alabama - 92 overall
  5. Texas - 92 Overall
  6. Clemson - 90 overall
  7. Notre Dame - 90 overall
  8. LSU - 90 overall
  9. Penn State - 88 overall
  10. Utah - 88 overall

With the 2025 season still far away, a handful of dates for games have yet to be announced. However, all 12 of the Dawgs’ future opponents have been announced. Some notable games for the Bulldogs are Georgia’s home matchups against both Alabama and Texas. The Dawgs will travel to both schools during the 2024 season.

Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
  • Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
  • Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
  • Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
  • Nov. 29 @ Georgia Tech
  • TBA - @ Auburn
  • TBA - vs Alabama
  • TBA - vs Kentucky
  • TBA - vs Ole Miss
  • TBA - vs Texas
  • TBA- @ Mississippi State
  • TBA - @ Tennessee

