College Football Analyst Challenges Georgia Football Wide Receivers
College football analyst Roman Harper challenges Georgia's wide receiver unit.
As Georgia is just a couple of days out from fall camp starting up, fans are hoping to see some improvements from last year's performance. More specifically, there is hope that Georgia's wide receiver unit will be much improved from a season ago.
Last year, Georgia led the nation in dropped passes, and after being spoiled with the likes of Ladd McConkey and Brock Bowers, their absence was noticeable. The drops, compounded with Carson Beck struggling with turning the ball over at times last season, put a halt to any sort of offensive flow for the Bulldogs last season.
However, Roman Harper doesn't want to hear any excuses for Georgia's wide receiver room and says they have to get it figured out this season.
“Georgia recruits better than anybody,” Harper said on SEC Now. “I’m tired of hearing people talk about how Georgia ‘Oh, we don’t have any wide receivers.’ Arian Smith still got drafted, guys. I know he dropped a ton of balls last year but he still got drafted. So, you still have all this ability, you just have to get it figured out on the field. At some point, you guys have to make it work on the field.”
The Bulldogs certainly made an effort to improve their roster at wide receiver. Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas were brought in from the transfer portal, and wide receivers coach James Coley helped Georgia sign their best wide receiver recruiting class since 2019. The Dawgs also return notable names like Colbie Young, Dillon Bell and London Humphreys, who were all contributors on offense last season.
A common offseason conversation for Georgia has been whether or not they will have a 1,000-yard wide receiver during the upcoming season. The program hasn't had one since Terrence Edwards in 2022. This season though, it's more about just wanting consistency from everyone in the room.
