College Football Analyst Compares Kirby Smart to 'Prime' Nick Saban
College football analyst Paul Finebaum comapred Kirby Smart to 'prime' Nick Saban.
With the retirement of Nick Saban, college football fans and analysts did not hesitate to tab Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart as the new king of college football. After helping lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles and consistently recruiting at a top-three level, it's easy to see why Coach Smart would be awarded that title.
Smart's success at Georgia has also sparked up a conversation of comparison between Smart and Saban. Just about anyone would tell you that the former Alabama head coach is the undisputed GOAT of college football, but some may also say Smart isn't too far off. Them having ties with one another throughout their careers will keep them connected for the rest of their lives, but one college football analyst gave a very bold take on the subject.
Paul Finebaum joined the ESPN show Get Up on Monday and not only did he compare Smart to Saban, but he compared the Georgia coach to prime Nick Saban.
"They are what Alabama was about five or six years ago," Finebaum said. "Cliche, reload, whatever you want, they have it. Because they have recruited at such a high level and Kirby Smart in his late 40s is Nick Saban in the absolute prime of his career."
It's fair to say that Smart has created a dynasty at the University of Georgia but living up to prime Saban is a tough bar to reach. The Bulldogs are considered the favorites to win the national title for the 2024 season, so they will have the opportunity to live up to that standard as that would be three titles in four seasons.
