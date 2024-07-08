Kirby Smart Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has been named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has been tabbed as the new king of college football with Nick Saban no longer coaching at Alabama which means he is now the center of attention. He has built a powerhouse at the University of Georgia and his program is currently preparing to win its third national title in four years. He has proven he is one of the best in the business and has now been named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list.
The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation released a list of 21 coaches on their preseason watch list with quite a few of them coming from the SEC. Coach Smart made the cut along with Josh Heupel, Steve Sarkisian, Eli Drinkwitz, Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin. An SEC head coach has not won the award since 2014 when Nick Saban took it home.
The Dodd trophy doesn't just come down to winning football games but it does play a role and Smart has done a lot of that at Georgia. The Bulldogs have posted three consecutive regular-season records without a loss. Since the 2020 season, Georgia has only lost two games over a stretch of 44 total games.
Smart has been a head coach in college football for quite a bit of time now as he is preparing to enter his ninth season as the program's head coach and he has brought home a lot of hardware since his first season at Georgia. Being awarded the Dodd Trophy at the end of this season would likely be considered just icing on the cake.
