College Football Analyst Gary Danielson Reveals His Most Memorable SEC Atmosphere
College football analyst Gary Danielson recalls what SEC atmosphere stood out to him most during his career.
The SEC is home to some of college football's proudest fanbases who many times, create nearly insurmountable home-field advantages. While many fans are privy to the hostility that an SEC crowd brings, few have as much firsthand experience with them as Gary Danielson, who called SEC games for CBS for more than 15 years.
Before announcing that the 2025 college football season would be his last, Danielson saw hundreds of iconic SEC matchups with historic atmospheres. But the longtime analyst revealed during an episode of the "See Ball, Get Ball" podcast that Sanford Stadium's 2019 atmosphere against Notre Dame was an environment that stands out to him to this day.
"I did the Notre Dame game at Georgia, and I have never seen anything like that atmosphere that night." Said Danielson, "That was as loud as I have ever heard anything."
Thanks to a ruckus crowd and a late defensive stand, Georgia emerged victorious in that game by a score of 23-17 and would go on to make their third straight appearance in the SEC Championship. Since then, the Dawgs have lost just one game in Sanford Stadium and have had a handful of defeaning crowds that provide the team with one of the biggest home-field advantages in all of sports.
