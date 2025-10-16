College Football Analyst Makes Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction
College football analyst Greg McElory gives his prediction for the Georgia vs Ole Miss game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for one of the biggest matchups of week eight as the two teams look to earn a win over a top-10 opponent, in an efforts to keep their College Football Playoffs hopes alive.
The Bulldogs are heading into this game as a near-touchdown favorite, and currently have a sizable advantage to win according to ESPN's metrics. Despite this, it will take a strong effort for the Dawgs to defeat the Rebels on Saturday.
Last season, Ole Miss bested Georgia in Oxford thanks to an extremely strong showing from its defense. The Rebels held the Bulldogs to 10 points, less than 250 total yards, and forced a staggering three turnovers. The Bulldogs will need to take much better care of the football, should they look to win this year's contest.
The good news is this time around, Georgia gets Ole Miss at home, and when that was the case in 2023, the Bulldogs walked out of their own stadium with a massive win over the Rebels. It's expected to be a close game between the two ranked SEC opponents, but one college football analyst not only likes the Dawgs to win out right, but he thinks the Dawgs cover too on Saturday.
Greg McElroy Predicts Georgia vs Ole Miss
"I'm taking Georgia," McElroy said. "I'm going to lay the points (-7.5) in this game. I love what I've seen so far from Georgia in stopping the run. I also think Georgia is an improving bunch on the perimeter.
"I don't think they're elite in the secondary, but I think they're improving in the secondary. I think Ole Miss could become a little one-dimensional and I also think that Georgia will be able to run the football and create some matchup advantages with their wide receivers on some downfield throws."
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET for Saturday and the game will be broadcasted on ABC with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call. After this week, Georgia will be on a bye before they head to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators.