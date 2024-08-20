College Football Analyst Says Georgia's Mykel Williams is 'Being Under Utilized'
Georgia's Mykel Williams has been ranked the best defensive lineman in all of college football by one college football analyst.
College football is officially back this weekend as the week zero slate will kick off on Saturday and then week one will follow that next week. That means the last bit of preseason takes are starting to sprinkle in and one of the latest ones is a ranking list of the best defensive linemen in college football, and Georgia's Mykel Williams topped the list.
Kevin Carter, a former Florida Gator and first-round pick with CBS Sports, revealed his top five defensive linemen in college football which at Williams on top. The other names to make the list were Ohio State's JT Tuimoloau, Ole Miss' Walter Nolen, Florida State's Marvin Jones Jr., and Michigan's Mason Graham in that order. However, Carter also believes Williams is not being used to his full capabilities right now at Georgia. Here is what he had to say about the current Bulldog:
"I love what he brings to the table," Carter said. "He's simply - think about Travon Walker. Being under utilized right now in college football. What he can do and what he can bring to the table is just amazing. He can do more than one thing, can play inside or out, can play edge, he's gonna help you in a 3-4 or be a 4-3 guy, he can do it completely. He can do every thing you ask him to do from a down lineman stand point."
Carter's reasoning for say Williams is being under utilized right now might have some to do with the lack of results shown in the box score, but Williams' impact for Georgia stems further than that. He's exceptional against the run and impacts the line of scrimmage far more than just putting tackles and sacks in the stat sheet.
Williams will be playing some JACK this season for Georgia while also still playing defensive end, so that might allow Williams more rushing opportunities this season. Regardless of what Williams' production numbers-wise is though, people still view him as a future first-round pick, and just like Carter, one of the best defensive linemen in the country.
