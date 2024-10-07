College Football Week Six Proved Why Georgia Football is Unique
The week six college football slate proved why Georgia football is still a unique program.
Week six of college football was a chaotic one to say the least as four top-10 teams took a loss and three of them were to unranked teams. Tennessee lost to Arkansas, Alabama was shocked by Vanderbilt on the road and Michigan got knocked off by Washington. It was a weekend of college football that not only provided a major shake-up in the rankings, but it also proved why Georgia is still a unique program.
Let's flash back to week three. Georgia is making a road trip up to Lexington, Kentucky to face the Wildcats, a team that had struggled mightily with South Carolina the weekend prior. However, Kentucky managed to put Georgia on the ropes and make it a four-quarter football game. Georgia managed to squeak out a win though despite Kentucky having more yards of total offense, fewer penalties and nearly 11 more minutes of time of possession. It seemed like Kentucky had Georgia in the perfect storm, yet the Bulldogs found a way to survive.
Now, going back to the four major upsets. Alabama lost to Vanderbilt on the road. The Commodores outgained Alabama, dominated the time of possession and won the penalty battle. During Tennessee's loss to Arkansas, the Razorbacks outgained the Volunteers, had fewer penalties and won the time of possession. Missouri lost to Texas A&M on the road after a slow offensive start and got outgained by more than 250 yards on offense. Michigan's loss to Washington? You guessed it, the same story.
So four top-10 teams went on the road to face a conference opponent, got out gained on offense, had more penalties and the majority of them lost the time of possession battle and walked out with a loss. The same scenario in which Georgia managed to find a way to win. This isn't the first time either that Georgia has done this under Kirby Smart. In fact, Georgia did it twice in 2022 on the road against Missouri and Kentucky en route to their second national title under Smart.
The counter to this argument would be that Georgia followed the Kentucky win with it's ugliest first quarter performance under coach Smart on both sides of the football which resulted in a 28-0 deficit. Georgia however would also go on to take a lead in that football game and to quote Smart, "were one moment short," of winning that game. Missouri was down 24-0 at halftime this past weekend and that game resulted in a 41-10 loss.
Is Georgia playing to the level of play that have shown they are capable of over the last three seasons? No. Is Georgia still one of the best programs in the country? Yes. Sometimes it's not the blowout wins that show the overarching identity of a football team. And for Georgia, it was a close call vs an unranked Kentucky team and a game that was on the cusp of disaster against Alabama that showed the seperation between them and other top-10 programs in the country right now.
