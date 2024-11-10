College Gameday Heading to Athens For Georgia-Tennessee Game
See where the beloved College Gameday show has announced where it will head for week 12 of the college football season.
Athens, Georgia is the next location for College Gameday as the beloved college football pre-game show will be in town for the Georgia Bulldogs' high-profile matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. This game could have massive SEC Championship implications and will be a "must-win" for the Bulldogs, who lost their second game of the 2024 season this past week.
Gameday was also present the last time these two teams met in Athens during the 2022 season. Both teams were ranked in the top 3 and were undefeated then. THe Bulldogs prevailed with a 27-13 victory in an extremely rainy game. The Dawgs will look to have the same success this weekend as their playoff hopes are currently on the line.
The Bulldogs opened as one-score favorites before their loss to the Rebels on the road. The line remains at 8.5 points in the Dawgs' favor. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
