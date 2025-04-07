Could Georgia Be Buyers in the Upcoming NCAA Transfer Portal Window
The Georgia Bulldogs added several key pieces to the roster during the December portal window. Could they be buyers again during the spring portal window? We evaluate where things stand now.
The spring portal window opens April 16th and closes April 25th. During those (9) days, players will be moving schools all over the nation. Though, as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart alluded to during his most recent press conference, the dirty work for the player movement period is being done on a daily basis. The window is a formality. The shopping and selling of players seems to go on annually.
So, as the portal window approaches, will the Georgia Bulldogs be buyers again? The Bulldogs added six transfers this offseason. Zion and Zechariah Branch, Jaden Harris, Adrian Maddox, Noah Thomas, and Micah Bell. They could very well be in the market for more players during the spring window if the right prospect were to arise.
Defensive End
Georgia may have expected to lose Mykel Williams to the NFL Draft. What they didn't expect is to lose Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins to the draft as well, while also losing Damon Wilson to Missouri via the Transfer Portal. Not to mention, they have been going through spring practice with Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Gabe Harris. Sources have indicated that the Bulldogs will likely be in the market for a defensive end body type in the portal. Someone who's 6'5, 265+ pounds.
Quarterback
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has made no bones about wanting at least four scholarship quarterbacks and winnable players on the roster at the position. Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, and Ryan Montgomery are the three scholarship quarterbacks, with Colton Ginn and Zechiah Millender on the roster as well. They are below the number in the room with the exit of both Rashada and Carson Beck this offseason. The difficult part about trying to add another QB to the room is the fact that Gunner Stockton is the starter in 2025. It's hard to convince someone to transfer to be the backup. Though they need the extra body.
