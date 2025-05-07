Cowboys Trade for George Pickens - Will the Cowboys Extend Him?
Will the Dallas Cowboys extend George Pickens after trading for him?
One of the biggest moves this offseason occurred as the Dallas Cowboys officially traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. There were rumors about the Cowboys trading for Pickens during the draft, but it took some extra time for the deal to complete.
The Cowboys get Pickens and a 2026 6th-round pick in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick. The next biggest question is, will the Cowboys extend Pickens?
Pickens is in the final year of his rookie contract, which is part of the reason the Steelers felt the need to move him. The Steelers also picked up D.K. Metcalf in the offseason, and they probably didn't want to be paying two wide receivers an exorbitant amount of money.
The Cowboys have Ceedee Lamb signed through 2028 and Dak Prescott is signed through 2028. Here is where things get messy, though. Micah Parsons has not yet gotten a contract extension. The Cowboys exercised his fifth-year option, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. Could the Cowboys extend Pickens before they extend their star linebacker? Sure, but you would certainly ruffle some feathers there.
At the very least, the Cowboys get one of the league's best wide receivers for a singular year, they do so on a rookie contract and then they can let someone else pay him the second contract. They didn't give up a lot to get him to Dallas in the first place, so there isn't a lot on the line for the Cowboys right now.
