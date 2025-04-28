Dallas Cowboys a Potential Landing Spot for Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens
The Dallas Cowboys have been named a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Leading into the 2025 NFL draft, a rumor sparked up regarding the potential of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading wide receiver George Pickens during the draft. The Green Bay Packers were linked as a team that could possibly interested, but ultimately nothing happened.
Now a new landing spot has been mentioned for the former Georgia Bulldog after the conclusion of the draft. The Dallas Cowboys.
ESPN staff writer Todd Archer wrote an article following the draft about holes the Cowboys still need to fill. In the mdist of the article, he slipped in this note.
"Leading up to the draft, the Cowboys had discussions with an AFC North team regarding a veteran wide receiver, but nothing came to fruition," Archer wrote.
While the specific team was not mentioned, one would have to imagine the Steelers are the 'AFC North team' being discussed.
A trade between the Cowboys and the Steelers would make sense for both sides. For the Steelers, they added D.K. Metcalf to the roster this offseason and Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract. As for the Cowboys, outside of star wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, there aren't many other reliable options currently on the roster for Dak Prescott to throw to this season.
For now though, the Pickens trade rumors are just that. Rumors. But it seems like there is still a good chance the Steelers young wide receiver could moved before the start of the 2025 season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily