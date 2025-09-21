Caleb Williams Wins Free Hot Dogs for All of Chicago With Career Day
Caleb Williams just rewarded Bears fans for their patience.
On Sunday, the second-year quarterback won the entire city of Chicago hot dogs by tying his career-high with four touchdown passes against the Cowboys in a 31-14 win.
On Friday, legendary Chicago hot dog joint The Wiener's Circle tweeted that if Williams threw four touchdown passes, it would give away free hot dogs on Tuesday. Ask and you shall receive.
Williams was excellent against the Cowboys, completing 19-of-28 passes for 298 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the best game of his young career as he led Chicago to a dominant performance.
While the hot dogs are nice, Bears fans are probably even more thrilled with the way the team's franchise quarterback looked. He appeared to be fully in command of Ben Johnson's offense and hit eight different receivers.