Dallas Cowboys OC Shuts Down Concerns Over Wide Receiver George Pickens
George Pickens received glowing remarks from the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator.
Former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was sent off to a new NFL home recently as the Pittsburgh Steelers traded the former Bulldog to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers picked up former Seattle Seahawk D.K. Metcalf this offseason, so a trade that involved Pickens was somewhat expected.
Over his time with the Steelers, there have been claims made about Pickens in regard to his maturity and likability as an athlete. During his time in Pittsburg, Pickens was known for the occasional dispute on the sideline for not getting the ball.
However, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but glowing remarks about Pickens, despite the little amount of time they have spent with one another.
"My time with him has just been incredible," Schottenheimer said. "I think we’re really excited about what he brings as a football player, but I see a guy that’s maturing. I see a guy that we’re excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better... I love watching him in meetings, because in meetings he’s been so dialed in, taking great notes... his intentionality in the meeting room has been really cool for me to see."
The name Schottenheimer might ring a bell for Georgia fans and it should. He was the program's offensive coordinator during the 2015 season and then headed up to Indianapolis to join the Colts the very next season after he was not retained by newly hired head coach Kirby Smart.
Regardless of what people think of Pickens, he has always backed it up with production on the field, even going back to his college days. In 2024, Pickens finished the season with 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. Now he will look to continue that alongside star wide receiver Ceedee Lamb in Dallas.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily