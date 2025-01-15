Dawgs Daily

Dan Jackson Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision

Georgia safety Dan Jackson has announced his decision for the 2025 NFL draft.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) reacts after a turnover on downs against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (17) reacts after a turnover on downs against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future. 

One of the latest players to follow this trend is safety Dan Jackson. Who announced via Instagram that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending his whole career in Athens.

Jackson started his career as a walk-on at the University of Georgia. A player that Georgia did not even recruit coming out of high school, but instead earned his spot on the roster. Jackson will now finish his career at Georgia 140 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions. He became a pivotal player on Georgia's defense and will be remembered as such.

Georgia Football Roster Tracker 

Georgia Portal Entries

  • Julian Humphrey, DB
  • Michael Jackson III, WR
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Sam M'Pemba, Edge
  • RaRa Thomas, WR
  • Jake Pope, Safety
  • Anthony Evans, WR 
  • Damon Wilson, LB 
  • Carson Beck, QB

Georgia Draft Declerations 

  • OL, Tate Ratledge 
  • WR, Arian Smith 
  • DL, Nazir Stackhouse 
  • DL, Warren Brinson 
  • LB, Jalon Walker 
  • EDGE, Mykel Williams 
  • S, Malaki Starks
  • LB, Smael Mondon
  • OL, Dylan Fairchild
  • OL, Jared Wilson
  • DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
  • WR, Dominic Lovett
  • TE, Benjamin Yurosek
  • RB, Trevor Etienne
  • S, Dan Jackson

Georgia Returns / Portal Additions 

  • WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
  • S, Zion Branch (USC)
  • S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
  • WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
  • S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
  • DT, Christen Miller 
  • WR, Dillon Bell 
  • RB, Trevor Etienne 
  • RB, Cash Jones
  • DB, Daylen Everette

