Dan Jackson Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Georgia safety Dan Jackson has announced his decision for the 2025 NFL draft.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the latest players to follow this trend is safety Dan Jackson. Who announced via Instagram that he declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending his whole career in Athens.
Jackson started his career as a walk-on at the University of Georgia. A player that Georgia did not even recruit coming out of high school, but instead earned his spot on the roster. Jackson will now finish his career at Georgia 140 total tackles, five tackles for loss and four interceptions. He became a pivotal player on Georgia's defense and will be remembered as such.
