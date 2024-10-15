Davante Adams Trade Provides Massive Opportunity for Brock Bowers
How the Davante Adams trade could help rookie tight end Brock Bowers become a bonafide star in the NFL.
The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets earlier, reuniting the pass catcher with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders are expected to receive a conditional third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The news of the trade provides a massive opportunity for former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers, who was selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Through just six games, the tight end has become an integral part of the Raiders offense and currently leads the team in both receiving yards and targets.
Bowers had been Las Vegas’ primary target during the previous weeks while Adams recovered from injury, but the blockbuster trade almost ensures that the struggling Raiders offense will center around the rookie moving forward.
Bowers and the Raiders will return to action this Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in So-Fi Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
