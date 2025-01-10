Daylen Everette Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette has announced his decision for the 2025 NFL draft.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the latest players to follow this trend is defensive back Daylen Everette. Who announced via Instagram that he will be forgoing the 2025 NFL Draft and returning to Athens for one last season with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Everette was a starting cornerback for Georgia this past season. This past year, he had three interceptions, two tackles for loss and 58 total tackles. The Bulldogs have lost quite a few members on their defense this offseason to the draft and to the portal, so getting back Everette is a big boost for next season.
Georgia Football Roster Tracker
Georgia Portal Entries
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Damon Wilson, LB
- Carson Beck, QB
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
- EDGE, Mykel Williams
- S, Malaki Starks
- LB, Smael Mondon
- OL, Dylan Fairchild
- OL, Jared Wilson
- DL, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Georgia Returns / Portal Additions
- WR, Zechariah Branch (USC)
- S, Zion Branch (USC)
- S, Adrian Maddox (UAB)
- WR, Noah Thomas (Texas A&M)
- S, Jaden Harris (Miami)
- DT, Christen Miller
- WR, Dillon Bell
- RB, Trevor Etienne
- RB, Cash Jones
- DB, Daylen Everette
