Deandre Baker Earns Workout with NFL Team
Former Georgia Bulldog Deandre Baker has earned a workout with an NFL football team.
Not only is the 2024 college football season rapidly approaching but so is the NFL season. Minicamps are coming up on the calendar and organizations will be working to figure out who makes the 53-man roster. Georgia has former Bulldogs littered all over the league and one of. them is working on making a return.
Cornerback Deandre Baker reportedly worked out for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. Baker was drafted by the Giants in 2019 in the first round with the 30th overall pick but was waived after his first season due to an arrest. The Kansas City Chiefs signed him to the practice squad in November of 2020 and was later elevated to the active roster but his season ended due to a leg injury.
In 2024, Baker played for the DC Defenders and was named to the All-UFL team. Now after an impressive season, NFL teams appear to be interested in the former college football standout.
During his time at Georgia, Baker won the Jim Thorpe award in 2018 and was also a consensus All-American. He is still considered to be one of the greatest defensive backs to every play for the Bulldogs. So far in this NFL career, Baker has 82 tackles, one sack and 10 pass deflections.
