Defensive Players to Watch for Georgia Football vs Austin Peay
Defensive players to watch for Georgia during week two vs Austin Peay.
The Georgia Bulldogs had an impressive week one showing against Marshall in week one and they have one final out of conference matchup in week two against Austin Peay before they start conference play against Tennessee on the road next week.
As expected, Georgia played a lot of names in week one and the same can be expected this weekend. With that said, here are some defensive names to pay attention to for Georgia in week two.
Dominick Kelly, DB
Georgia has four great cornerbacks in Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones. However, fans need to get familiar with the name Dominick Kelly. He was originally a 2026 recruiting class member but reclassified and is now a true freshman at Georgia. He looked good in week one, and he has the tools to be the next great at Georgia.
Adrian Maddox, S
Georgia started Kyron Jones next to KJ Bolden at safety in week one, but Maddox got into the game pretty early as well. The Bulldogs are still trying to figure out what their starting rotation looks like at safety, and Maddox is a name to keep an eye on. The UAB transfer could at the very least be the first guy off the bench for Georgia this season if Jones continues to hold his spot.
Elijah Griffin, DL
To no surprise, Griffin played early and often for Georgia last weekend and he didn't look like a first year college player. The best part about Griffin is he is only going to get better as the season progresses. There are some stout names on Georgia's defensive line this year, and Griffin is a part of that group. Keep an eye on this one Georgia fans, because he is fun to watch.
