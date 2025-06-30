Derrek Cooper, 5-Star Running Back in 2026 Recruiting Class Changes Commitment Date
A major recruiting prospect for the 2026 class has announced that he will be changing his commitment date.
As the 2025 offseason continues, more and more highly talented prospects from the 2026 recruiting classes have begun to make their commitment decisions. However, it appears fans will have to wait a little longer to learn the decision of one of the most touted players in the class.
Derrek Cooper, a 5-star running back from Hollywood, Florida, recently announced that he will be changing the date of his official commitment. Cooper was originally set to announce his decision on July 12th, but announced via social media that the date would be changing.
The Georgia Bulldogs have closely recruited Cooper, and the running back was once a member of the Bulldogs' 2026 class before re-opening his recruitment in June of 2024. The two parties have since remained in close contact, with Cooper taking a handful of visits to Athens since then.
A new date for Cooper's commitment has not yet been announced, but it will likely be revealed by the running back soon. As of now, the Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs all remain in close contention to land the highly-talented running back.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
