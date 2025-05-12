Detriot Lions Wide Receiver Has Humorous Quote About Rookie O-Lineman Tate Ratledge
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Dominic Lovett shared a rather humorous quote about rookie offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
With the NFL Draft now concluded, teams have begun holding rookie mini-camps for players who were selected. Mini camps serve as a great way for teams to introduce new players to the style of practice they will be working in, as well as work with their new coaching staff for the first time.
While mini camps offer many rookies a first chance to interact and practice with their new teammates, some rookies may already have chemistry together. Such as Dominic Lovett and Tate Ratledge, a pair of rookies on the Detroit Lions offense.
Lovett and Ratledge spent two seasons together at the University of Georgia and were part of some massive moments for the Bulldogs, including an overtime win over Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship and a historic eight-overtime win against Georgia Tech last season.
Given that the two former Bulldogs have years of history together, both players have a deep understanding and respect for one another. Earlier this week, Lovett was asked what Lions fans should expect from their college teammate in his season. Lovett's answer was extremely humorous.
While Ratledge likely won't have to literally put his life on the line to protect Jared Goff this season, Lovett's comment is a testament to the hard-working teammate that Ratledge is and could make him a favorite for the Lions this upcoming season.
