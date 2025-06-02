Detriot's Frank Ragnow Announces Retirement - What it Means For Rookie Tate Ratledge
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has announced his retirement from the NFL. Here is what it could mean for Tate Ratledge.
Detroit Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow announced that he would be retiring from football earlier this week, capping off a seven-year career in the NFL. Ragnow's decision will obviously have a large effect on the Lions' offensive line, but it could drastically impact one player in particular.
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is preparing for his rookie season with the team. Ratledge primarily played guard during his time at the University of Georgia but has reportedly been taking reps at center during the Lions' rookie training camp.
Ragnow's departure from Detroit's roster could not only thrust Ratledge into a starting position during his rookie season but could also force the former Bulldog to undergo a position change as well. Luckily for Ratledge, Lions General Manager Ray Agnew has expressed his faith in the player's abilities.
“The first thing you see, this is a big man when you see [Tate Ratledge]." Said Agnew "He’s a long, tall, big man. But you love the versatility of the player. He can play multiple positions inside and the interior."
Ratledge and the Lions will begin the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7th when they travel to Green Bay to face the Packers. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will air on CBS.
