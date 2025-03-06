Detroit Lions Hosting Georgia Football Player on a Top-30 Visit Ahead of NFL Draft
The NFL Combine is wrapped up and once college programs complete their pro day, NFL organizations will have the ability to tighten up their draft boards. Teams have an idea of positions they want to target in this class, but the Detroit Lions are focusing on a player that didn't even get an invite to the Combine despite the fact many thought they should have.
Justin Melo with The Draft Network reported the Lions are hosting Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss on a top-30 visit. The Lions will also have an opportunity to watch Chambliss work out at Georgia's Pro Day, which will be on March 12.
Chambliss played four seasons at Georgia and consistently remained in the lineup. He finished his career with 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks, according to stats reference.
One reason why Chambliss was always on the field at Georgia is because of how intelligent of a football player he is. The former Bulldog was always in the right spots, knew where his teammates needed to be and sometimes even knew what play the offense was running before the ball was snapped.
The Detroit Lions do not currently have a former Georgia Bulldog on their roster, so perhaps Chambliss can change that. This year, the Lions own picks in the first, second, third, fourth, and sixth, as well as three seventh-round picks. So needless to say, the Lions will have plenty of opportunities to pick up the former Bulldog if they wish to.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24th in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Georgia is expected to have a high number of players selected yet again this year.
