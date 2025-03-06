Detroit Lions Predicted to Sign Azeez Ojulari During NFL Free Agency
The Detroit Lions have been predicted to land Azeez Ojulari during NFL free agency.
NFL free agency discussions are starting to heat up as the new league year is set to begin. Another top priority right now is the NFL draft which is coming up in April, but teams will also looking to fill needs via players available during free agency.
The Athletic's Mike Jones put together a list of free agency signing predictions and the Detroit Lions were predicted to EDGE Azeez Ojulari, who has been with the New York Giants since 2021.
"The Lions are hoping leading pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson makes a complete recovery from a fractured left tibia and fibula, but their defense could really use an impactful running mate for the fourth-year defensive end," Jones wrote. "Ojulari is a pass rusher who should come at a fairly affordable rate. He has played just one full season (an eight-sack rookie campaign in 2021), he has been used primarily in his career as a situational pass rusher and is coming off a toe injury that limited him to 11 games in 2024. Teaming Ojulari with Hutchinson could translate into a boost for Detroit."
Ojulari was a player many thought would be moved ahead of the trade deadline last season, but ultimately he remained in New York.
Since 2021, Ojulari has racked up 22 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 107 tackles and four forced fumbles. The former Georgia Bulldog was selected 50th overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Ojulari played in 11 games for the Giants during the 2024 season due to being placed on the IR with a toe injury.
