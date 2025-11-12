SI

Dan Campbell Knows Exactly What to Expect Out of Eagles Fans During Sunday's Game

The Lions are traveling to Philadelphia, and Campbell is prepared for a hostile atmosphere.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is prepared for a wild atmosphere in Philadelphia on Sunday.
In one of the most anticipated matchups of the upcoming weekend in the NFL, the Lions are traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles, standing at 7–2 on the season, and the Lions, standing at 6–3 on the year, are two of the NFC's premier Super Bowl contenders.

Lions coach Dan Campbell expects the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night to be a raucous one, and he told reporters on Wednesday that he knows exactly what to expect.

“You know I just mentioned this before but you go some places and they wave at you. We’re so happy that you're here to play against us! This is not one of those places! It’s as far from that as you can possibly get!” Campbell said with a laugh. “I don’t know, I loved to play in atmospheres like that and I just know the type of guys we have. I think they’re gonna eat it up, I really do.”

It will certainly be a hard hitting contest on Sunday when the teams square off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

