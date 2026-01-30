Emails Show Jeffrey Epstein Connected Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch With Multiple Women

Jeffrey Epstein connected Giants co-owner Steve Tisch with multiple women in 2013, email documentation released by the Department of Justice revealed on Friday.

The emails, as reviewed by The Athletic, revealed Epstein, a convicted sex offender, provided Tisch with scouting reports on prospective women. Emails between Epstein and Tisch included discussions about whether the women were ”pro or civilian” or if they were “working” girls.

One email exchange, reviewed by The Athletic, was from May of 2013.

“I can invite the [Russian]...to meet if you like,” Epstein told Tisch.

“Is she fun?” Tisch replied.

In a separate exchange the following month, Epstein and Tisch were in contact again.

“[Tahitian] speaks mostly French exotic,” Epstein said.

“Working girl?” Tisch wrote back.

“Never,” Epstein replied.

Later in June, Tisch asked Epstein whether his “present was in NYC” and if “his surprise could take him to lunch tomorrow.”

In another email exchange between Epstein and the Giants owner, Epstein asked Tisch if he “contacted the great a-- fake t-- [name redacted].” Epstein added, “she’s a character, short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school. A 10 a--.”

Tisch offered Epstein two tickets to his suite at MetLife Stadium for a Giants game in September of 2013. In return, Epstein invited Tisch to visit him on his private island in the Caribbean, but it is not clear whether Tisch ever traveled there.

The email exchanges between the two men took place five years after Epstein was convicted on charges of solicitation of prostitution and of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18 in 2008. He was released from prison just over a year later, and registered as a sex offender.

Tisch, who is now 76, has spent the last 21 years as a co-owner of the Giants. His father bought a 50% stake in the franchise in 1991, and it has been in the family ever since.

