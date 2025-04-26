Detroit Lions Select Georgia Guard Tate Ratledge
Detroit Lions select Tate Ratledge.
The second day of the 2025 NFL draft has officially kicked off and another Georgia Bulldog is off the board. The Detroit Lions have selected Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the second round of the draft.
Ratledge started his career at Georgia as a tackle but quickly moved into guard. It didn't take him long to earn playing time as by his second season, Ratledge had earned the starting right guard spot. Unfortunately, in the first game of the 2021 season, Ratledge suffered a foot injury that kept him out for the remainder of the season.
However, from the 2022 season and on, Ratledge was a reliable interior offensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He started in 37 games over his career in Athens and was an All-American selection in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Ratledge also had an impressive showing at the NFL combine this year. He scored an unofficial RAS score of 9.97 out of a possible 10.00. This ranked fifth out of 1583 OG from 1987 to 2025.
Ratledge brings a lot of college experience with him to the professional league. He helped lead Georgia to back-to-back national titles and won two SEC Championships during his time in Athens.
Coming out of high school, Ratledge was rated a four-star prospect, the 38th-best player in the country, the third-best tackle in the class and the fifth-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2020 class, according to composite rankings.
Tate Ratledge NFL Combine Results:
40 yard: 4.97
10-yard split: 1.72
Vertical: 32
Broad Jump: 9'05
Height: 6064
Weight: 308
Hand: 1038
Arm: 3228
Wing: 7928
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily