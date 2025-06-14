Detroit Lions Tate Ratledge Listed as Potential Impact Rookie For 2025 NFL Season
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has been listed as a rookie who has the potential to make a massive impact on the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 NFL season is less than 100 days away as all 32 teams in the league are preparing for the upcoming regular season. With anticipation building around the upcoming season, many teams are looking to have a massive year.
One of the teams expected to do so is the Detroit Lions, who are looking to build upon their 2024 season and reach the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for the Lions, veteran center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from football during the offseason, leaving a massive hole in the Lions' offensive line.
With Ragnow gone, rookie offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is expected to fill the void. According to Bleacher Report, the Lions rookie has been listed as an underrated rookie for the 2025 season and could make a massive impact on his team.
The Lions selected Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after playing more than four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Ratledge primarily played guard during his time at the University of Georgia but has reportedly been taking reps at center during the Lions' rookie training camp.
"Ratledge plays with the grit, nastiness, and physicality the Detroit offensive line thrives on." Wrote Bleacher Report's Damian Parson. "His athleticism and lateral agility will be assets in adjusting and adapting to NFL defensive rush schemes."
Ratledge and the Lions will begin the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7th when they travel to Green Bay to face the Packers. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will air on CBS.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily