Different Mindset for Georgia Fans in this CFP

As Georgia prepares for another College Football Playoff - this one starting with a Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl matchup with Ohio State - Bulldogs fans find themselves in a unique situation.

For the first time since 1982, Georgia fans entered the postseason as supporters of the defending national champs. It brings a different feel. Last year, you still had the desperation of a fanbase that was starved for a championship. A group that lived and died on every play. After every big play for Alabama in the CFP National Championship, the thoughts would start creeping back in:

“Well, how bad is this going to hurt?”

“Who’s coming back next year?”

Georgia did win, however. With that win came something even more welcomed than joy: relief.

Gone was 40 years of history. No more “1980” jokes. No more having to excuse yourself from the champions conversations at work. Georgia fans could poke their chests out.

Now, as the Bulldogs enter the Playoff undefeated, the feeling around the fanbase is almost one of superiority. Instead of being excited to be there, they expect it. Just making the College Football Playoff isn’t enough. An early exit would be a disappointment.

Think about that.

This time in 2016, Georgia was preparing for an Independence Bowl matchup with TCU in Shreveport. Since then, they’ve: won a national championship, won two SEC Championships, set multiple NFL Draft records, gone 13-0 for the first time in school history, etc, etc, etc.

The list of accomplishments for Georgia under Kirby Smart is ridiculous. It’s not Nick Saban-esque - that will never happen again - but he’s certainly in second.

Yes, Dabo Swinney has one more national title and was seemingly in the College Football Playoff every year, but what Smart has built feels even more permanent. If you look at recruiting classes as an indicator for future success - hint, you should - Georgia has blown past Clemson, and pretty much anyone not named Alabama.

That’s a drastic heel turn from the Liberty Bowl. Kirby Smart is in position to make his team college football’s first back-to-back champion since 2009-2010 Alabama, where he was the defensive coordinator.

Dawg fans were so confident in their team making the College Football Playoff, that the Peach Bowl was sold out before the season opener against Oregon, per Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan.

For the fans, there’s reason to be confident. If you look at all the indicators, Georgia should continue to trend up. This team is young, and they’re adding more elite prospects every year. When they need a quick fix, they’ve shown a propensity for hitting in the Transfer Portal.

So yeah, it’s okay for the Georgia fanbase to be a little cocky. Bama fans obviously are. Clemson fans have that air of superiority about them (just don’t bring up South Carolina). Florida fans are still living off the era of a dude that has since had an entire NFL career and is now in sports broadcasting.

Wear that Georgia polo to dinner. Slap that “Hunker Down” bumper sticker on the truck. Obnoxiously bark in inappropriate situations.

You're living in the golden years. Enjoy them. They can go away very quickly, just ask a Florida fan.

