Dream Matchups for Georgia Football in 2025 College Football Playoff
A list of teams Georgia would like to matchup against during the 2025 college football playoff.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, Georgia fans are already looking ahead not just to another SEC title run, but to potential matchups that could define the Dawgs’ year.
Coming off a season that ended short of expectations, Georgia’s road to redemption could lead them to face some of the most compelling opponents in recent college football memory. Whether it’s for revenge, legacy, or pure competition, these four dream matchups would light up the 2025 College Football Playoff.
1. Georgia vs. Ohio State — A Shot at the Champs
The Buckeyes enter 2025 as the reigning national champions after a dominant run last season. If Georgia gets its shot at Ohio State in the Playoff, it would be more than just a battle of blue-blood programs; it would be a collision of two powerhouse rosters stacked with NFL talent and elite coaching.
For Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, this would be a chance to dethrone the defending champs and make a powerful statement. The last time these two teams clashed in the postseason the 2022 CFP Peach Bowl, it was an instant classic. A rematch in 2025 would bring a new level of stakes and possibly a new chapter in one of college football’s most exciting emerging rivalries.
2. Georgia vs. Notre Dame — The Revenge Game
The 2024 season came crashing down for Georgia thanks to a stunning loss to Notre Dame, who shattered the Dawgs’ national title hopes in one of the year’s most talked-about upsets. Now, imagine the drama if these two met again this time in the College Football Playoff again.
Notre Dame, under Marcus Freeman, continues to rise as a national power. But Georgia would enter this rematch with fire in its eyes and revenge on its mind. The Dawgs haven’t forgotten how their dreams were derailed, and there’s no better place to settle the score than under the bright lights of a semifinal or national championship game.
3. Georgia vs. Oregon — The Mentor vs. the Protégé
Dan Lanning has turned Oregon into a juggernaut out West, but his coaching roots trace straight back to Athens. The former Georgia defensive coordinator learned under Kirby Smart, and in 2022, his Ducks were humbled by the Dawgs in a 49–3 rout that left a lasting impression.
A Georgia-Oregon clash in 2025 would offer a fascinating storyline: Lanning returning to face his mentor, with a chance to show just how far he’s taken the Ducks since that humbling loss. With both teams boosting physical defenses, elite skill players, and playoff aspirations, this game would be a chess match and perhaps a passing of the torch in college football’s coaching elite.
4. Georgia vs. Miami — Stockton vs. Beck: Dawgs Past and Present
While Georgia vs. Miami might not have the national rivalry history of the other matchups, the 2025 narrative writes itself. Miami is surging under a renewed vision and stacked roster, and all eyes would be on one position in particular: quarterback.
If former Georgia QB Carson Beck emerges as Miami’s starter, a potential bowl or playoff game against Gunner Stockton and the Dawgs would be must-see television. For Georgia fans, it would be a chance to see how their current leader stacks up against the one who left Athens to shine elsewhere. It’s a storyline fueled by competition, familiarity, and legacy a battle not just of teams, but of what could’ve been.
Final Thoughts:
The 2025 season holds immense promise for Georgia, but it’s also a year of unfinished business. Whether it’s settling old scores or proving themselves against the best in the nation, these dream matchups would be the ultimate proving ground for Kirby Smart’s program. If the Dawgs want to reclaim their place atop college football, these are possibly the games that could pave the way.
