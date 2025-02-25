Eagles GM Discusses Why He Loves Drafting Georgia Bulldog Players
Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman discussed why he enjoys drafting players from the Georgia Bulldogs so much.
The NFL offseason is in full swing as teams have turned their attention to preparing their rosters for the upcoming season and acquiring talent in the 2025 draft. Currently, teams and prospects are in Indianapolis, Indiana for this year's NFL combine as they scout talent in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.
As a part of the event, Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman met with media members earlier this week to discuss a litany of topics. One topic, in particular, was the Eagles' propensity to draft players from the University of Georgia. Roseman (a graduate of The University of Florida) mentioned the chemistry between former Bulldog players and commented on the team's winning culture.
Philadelphia's strategy of drafting Dawgs has certainly paid dividends as the Eagles have appeared in two of the last three Super Bowls, with a decisive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia currently holds the 32nd pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily