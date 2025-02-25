Dawgs Daily

Eagles GM Discusses Why He Loves Drafting Georgia Bulldog Players

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman discussed why he enjoys drafting players from the Georgia Bulldogs so much.

Christian Kirby II

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general Howie Roseman during celebration after win against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The NFL offseason is in full swing as teams have turned their attention to preparing their rosters for the upcoming season and acquiring talent in the 2025 draft. Currently, teams and prospects are in Indianapolis, Indiana for this year's NFL combine as they scout talent in preparation for the upcoming NFL Draft.

As a part of the event, Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman met with media members earlier this week to discuss a litany of topics. One topic, in particular, was the Eagles' propensity to draft players from the University of Georgia. Roseman (a graduate of The University of Florida) mentioned the chemistry between former Bulldog players and commented on the team's winning culture.

Philadelphia's strategy of drafting Dawgs has certainly paid dividends as the Eagles have appeared in two of the last three Super Bowls, with a decisive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia currently holds the 32nd pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

