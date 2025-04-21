Dawgs Daily

Elo Modozie Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

Army linebacker Elo Modozie has announced his commitment to Georgia.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Elo Modozie (18) celebrates with Army Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) after his sack against the UTSA Roadrunners during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Elo Modozie (18) celebrates with Army Black Knights linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) after his sack against the UTSA Roadrunners during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

Army linebacker Elo Modozie has announced his commitment to Georgia.

The Georgia Bulldogs have earned their first commitment of the spring transfer portal as Army standout linebacker Elo Modozie has announced his commitment to the Dawgs.

Over the last two seasons at Army, Modozie accumulated 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Georgia needed some help in the pass rushing department as thr Dawgs lost a litany of defensive linemen and edge rushers to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal this offseason. Adding Modozie will help alleviate some of that.

Georgia also just added Illinois running back Josh McCray and Miami defensive lineman Josh Horton to the roster as well from the portal. An impressive run of transfer portal commitments for the Bulldogs.

Georgia needed some depth on the roster this season as Kirby Smart mentioned the lack of depth multiple times during spring practice. Modozie, Horton and McCray all add depth to positions that Georgia could utilize it at.

Georgia is no stranger to making moves during the spring window of the transfer portal . Just last season, the Dawgs added tight end Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford and quarterback Jaden Rashada.

The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart. 

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

  • Nitro Tuggle, WR
  • Marques Easley, OL
  • Branson Robinson

Commitments:

  • Elo Modozie, LB
  • Josh McCray, RB
  • Josh Horton, DL

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football