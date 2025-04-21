Elo Modozie Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Army linebacker Elo Modozie has announced his commitment to Georgia.
The Georgia Bulldogs have earned their first commitment of the spring transfer portal as Army standout linebacker Elo Modozie has announced his commitment to the Dawgs.
Over the last two seasons at Army, Modozie accumulated 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Georgia needed some help in the pass rushing department as thr Dawgs lost a litany of defensive linemen and edge rushers to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal this offseason. Adding Modozie will help alleviate some of that.
Georgia also just added Illinois running back Josh McCray and Miami defensive lineman Josh Horton to the roster as well from the portal. An impressive run of transfer portal commitments for the Bulldogs.
Georgia needed some depth on the roster this season as Kirby Smart mentioned the lack of depth multiple times during spring practice. Modozie, Horton and McCray all add depth to positions that Georgia could utilize it at.
Georgia is no stranger to making moves during the spring window of the transfer portal . Just last season, the Dawgs added tight end Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford and quarterback Jaden Rashada.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh McCray, RB
- Josh Horton, DL
